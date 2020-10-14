Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2010, to be amended

Step to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production, make aquaculture more scientific

The Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2010, will be amended so as to enable conservation of species, scientific breeding, and a sustainable livelihood for the fishing community. The proposed amendments also seek to introduce better control over ornamental fisheries, and fish species introduced into the State.

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to promulgate an Ordinance to facilitate the amendment.

The amendment seeks to regulate the fishing of species with low populations during their breeding seasons. A minimum legal size will be determined for the fish that can be caught, as was done in the case of 58 marine varieties to protect juvenile fish.

Aquaculture will be made more scientific so as to enable the State to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production. The amendments seek to scientifically organise aquaculture methods followed in the State.

An important aim is to check the introduction of foreign species and their marketing and breeding in the State. Breeding of species potentially harmful to local varieties will be checked.

Ornamental varieties

Further, the amendments seek to introduce better controls over the marketing and exhibition of ornamental fishes. No person without a valid licence will be allowed to sell ornamental varieties on an industrial scale or exhibit them for more than 30 days by selling tickets. However, this does not apply to the sale of fish from a production unit or displaying them at homes. Further, the display and sale of banned species will not be allowed.

Regional fisheries management councils and Aquaculture Development Agencies will be formed with fisher representatives as members. Constructions will not be allowed in any notified rivers, backwater stretches, or lakes that obstruct natural flow and fish breeding.