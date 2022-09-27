Kerala initiates steps for free sex reassignment   surgeries at medical college hospitals

Director of Medical Education seeks expert opinion from principals of government medical college hospitals in State

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
September 27, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on an order by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, the State government has initiated steps to provide adequate facilities and services of expert doctors for sex reassignment surgeries to transgender persons in hospitals, including the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam.

An official statement on Tuesday said the Director of Medical Education (DME) has sought an expert opinion in this regard from the principals of various government medical college hospitals in the State. The action follows a directive by Antony Dominic, chairman of the commission, that the denial of free treatment to the transgender community was a violation of the policies in line with the Central law and of State governments.

Pointing out that transgender persons should not be denied the equality guaranteed under the Indian Constitution, the commission took note of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the policy for transgenders announced by the Kerala government in 2015.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The order was issued while considering a complaint filed by one Renjumol alleging that the Transgender Clinic started three years ago at the Kottayam MCH was non-functional. Responding to the complaint, the DME informed the commission that the government had taken steps to expand the operation of the Transgender Clinic.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Additionally, the official also sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health department seeking to provide necessary funds for offering treatment free of charge to the petitioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app