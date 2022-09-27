Kerala initiates steps for free sex reassignment   surgeries at medical college hospitals

Director of Medical Education seeks expert opinion from principals of government medical college hospitals in State

Acting on an order by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, the State government has initiated steps to provide adequate facilities and services of expert doctors for sex reassignment surgeries to transgender persons in hospitals, including the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam.

An official statement on Tuesday said the Director of Medical Education (DME) has sought an expert opinion in this regard from the principals of various government medical college hospitals in the State. The action follows a directive by Antony Dominic, chairman of the commission, that the denial of free treatment to the transgender community was a violation of the policies in line with the Central law and of State governments.

Pointing out that transgender persons should not be denied the equality guaranteed under the Indian Constitution, the commission took note of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the policy for transgenders announced by the Kerala government in 2015.

The order was issued while considering a complaint filed by one Renjumol alleging that the Transgender Clinic started three years ago at the Kottayam MCH was non-functional. Responding to the complaint, the DME informed the commission that the government had taken steps to expand the operation of the Transgender Clinic.

Additionally, the official also sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health department seeking to provide necessary funds for offering treatment free of charge to the petitioner.