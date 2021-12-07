Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve says 1,00,000 MSMEs to be set up in the State in 2022

Thiruvananthapuram

07 December 2021 18:40 IST

The Minister says the industrial development envisaged by the Kerala government is one that recognised the limitations imposed by the need to protect the Western Ghats, coastal areas and wetlands

The government has initiated steps to establish 1,00,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State during 2022, which will be observed as Industrial Year.

Addressing a function organised to declare the Kerala Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) as a centre of excellence in entrepreneurship development on Tuesday, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the government was focussing its efforts on transforming Kerala into a centre of responsible investment and responsible industries.

The Minister said the industrial development envisaged by the government was one that recognised the limitations imposed by the need to protect the Western Ghats, coastal areas and wetlands. The plan was to set up more MSME clusters and common facility centres.

Development clubs

Mr. Rajeeve urged the KIED to equip itself with providing training and expertise for entrepreneurs in technology, marketing and management. The network of entrepreneurship development clubs would be extended to 1,000 schools by May next year, he added.

The Minister handed over the master plan for the KIED to K. Elangovan, principal secretary, Industries. Sarath V. Raj, executive director, KIED, was among those present.