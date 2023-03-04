Kerala industrial safety awards given away

March 04, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty gave away the industrial safety awards instituted by the Department of Factories and Boilers under the State government for the year 2022 here on Saturday.

The awards were given by classifying all factories in the State into five main categories on the basis of the number of employees and into four or more sub-categories depending on the manufacturing process. Individual awards too were presented in select categories.

Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd., Udyogamandal, Kochi, won the award in the category of big industries with more than 500 employees in the chemicals, petroleum, petrochemical, rubber and plastic sectors.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. bagged the award among big industries in the engineering, automobile repairing and servicing, textiles and coir sectors.

St. Gregorios Cashew Industries, Puthoor, Kollam, was selected for the award in the food and food products category. Dent Care Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd., Muvattupuzha, was adjudged the best in the other industries category.

Augustine Biju of the FACT, Udyogamandal unit, Aluva, won the best safety worker award. Mahendrakumar Yadav, FACT, Amabalamedu, and Jitendra Kumar, FACT, Udyogamandal, bagged the best safety guest worker award. Awards in other categories were also announced.

The Minister also inaugurated an outpatient service in connection with occupational health treatment through the State government’s telemedicine project e-Sanjeevani for workers in factories to seek treatment through mobile call/video call during work breaks.

Distribution of safety grading certificates to factories was held, besides release of the department’s annual magazine Surakshajalakam.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Labour Secretary Ajith Kumar delivered the keynote address.