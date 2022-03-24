Kerala inching towards being a TB-free State

TB incidence reduced by over 40% between 2015 and 2021

Kerala is on track to achieve TB elimination by 2025, Health Minister Veena George has said.

During the pandemic, when even globally, nations were up against many health challenges, it was remarkable that the State managed to reduce TB incidence by 15% in the previous year alone, the Minister said, while inaugurating the State-level World TB Day celebrations here on Thursday.

If it were not for COVID-19, the State would have achieved the TB elimination goal sooner , she added.

As part of Nava Kerala Karma Padhati, 12-point targets had been set in for the State to work towards in the health sector, she said.

The State has set up 618 microscopy centres across the State for free TB testing and in right from primary care services to medical colleges, all modern facilities are available for TB diagnostics and treatment. CB-NAAT testing facility for determining drug resistance is available at all district TB centres.

Ms. George said the State would soon be launching a people’s campaign to tackle lifestyle diseases, by screening and monitoring the risk factors of all persons above 30 years in the State. Health workers will be visiting homes to screen people and to find those with risk factors.

V.K. Prashanth, MLA, presided over the function. Director of Health Services V. R. Raju, State TB Officer M. Sunilkumar, district medical officer Jose Decruz, and senior Health officials participated in the meeting.