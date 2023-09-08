HamberMenu
Kerala inching towards achieving total digital literacy: Sivankutty

Minister highlighted projects undertaken by State Literacy Mission Authority, including total digital literacy project to improve literacy of SC/STs in 8 districts. 

September 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala, the first State in the country to achieve total literacy, is inching towards yet another feat by achieving total digital literacy, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Inaugurating the State-level observance of the International Literacy Day here on Friday, Mr. Sivankutty said that the education sector has succeeded in sustaining the gains achieved through enhancing the literacy coverage in the State. However, digital literacy has become essential with the emergence of technological advancements, he pointed out.

Highlighting the projects undertaken by the State Literacy Mission Authority, the Minister said the total digital literacy project aimed at addressing the educational and socio-cultural disparity of women by improving the literacy standards of learners from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in eight districts in the first phase.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R.K. presided over the function. Samagra Shiksha Kerala State project director Supriya A.R., State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) Kerala director B. Aburaj, State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE) Kerala vice-chairman P. Pramod and State Literacy Mission Authority director A.G. Oleena also spoke.

