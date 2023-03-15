Kerala inches a step closer to dream of seaplane ride with Central nod for water aerodrome at Cochin Port

March 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After back-to-back failed attempts by the Kerala government to lend wings to the seaplane project, the State has now reached a step closer to realising the dream. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has decided to develop a water aerodrome at the Cochin Port under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN to link Kochi with Lakshadweep.

Speaking to The Hindu, M. Beena, chairperson of the Cochin Port Authority, said a feasibility study for the seaplane project has already been carried out for the islands Minicoy, Agatti and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep by the CPA through the consultant L&T Infrastructures Engineering Ltd.

Earlier, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had carried out a pre-feasibility study for the islands Agatti and Kavaratti. Now, the MoCA has decided to include the Cochin Port as a destination in the project, which earlier meant to cover Minicoy, Agatti and Kavaratti, as part of making the project feasible.

The MoCA will make the necessary funding required for the project. The Centre has approved ₹20 crore for each of the seaplane water aerodrome terminal. The work mainly involves development of airstrip with marking buoys, installation of floating concrete pontoon jetty, aluminium gangways and shore structures such as passenger amenities, including checking counters.

Once the environmental clearance (EC), which is expected to be completed by October 2023, is obtained, the work on infrastructure development will commence, which is expected to be completed by April 2024. Ms. Beena said the port will soon float a tender for preparing a detailed project report (DPR), including an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Seaplane had earlier made trial landings at the Cochin Port when the Kerala government first mooted the project. Hence, the establishment of infrastructure is not expected to face any technical difficulties.

At present, a flight to Lakshadweep from Kochi costs in the range of ₹5,000 and ₹6,000 per head. Once the smaller amphibian aircraft with a seating capacity of 10-12 persons is pressed into service, a ride to Lakshadweep is possible at a rate of ₹2,500, according to sources.

Though the State government had earlier attempted to kick-start the seaplane project, it ran into rough weather multiple times following protests from the local fisherfolk.