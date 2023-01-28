Kerala in severe financial crisis, says UDF white paper on State finances

January 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A white paper on State finances published by the Opposition United Democratic Front on Saturday blames the Left Democratic Front government for plunging Kerala into a severe financial crisis and ‘‘toxic debt’‘ through mismanagement, unbridled spending, and shoddy tax collection.

Key fiscal indicators point to a precarious scenario for Kerala whose debt liabilities have soared to approximately ₹4 lakh crore, according to the document prepared by a UDF-appointed subcommittee headed by C.P. John and released ahead of the February 3 Budget presentation by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

Citing Budget documents and audit figures, the white paper observes that revenue deficit rose from ₹9,657 crore in 2015-16 to ₹23,176 crore (revised estimates for 2021-22). Fiscal deficit increased from ₹17,818 crore to ₹ 37,656.48 crore during the same period. The total debt of the State, which stood at ₹1,57,370 crore, soared to ₹3,33,592.17 crore and the per-head debt from ₹46,078.04 to ₹1,05,000.

The Budget estimates for 2022-23 indicate that the State’s overall debt will touch ₹3,71,692.19 crore. Add to this the ₹13,000 crore liability on repayment of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the ₹7,800 crore of Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL), overall debt liabilities will be closer to ₹4 lakh crore, the white paper says.

The debt-GSDP ratio stands at 39.1%, it says citing the ‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2022-23’ published by the Reserve Bank of India.

‘‘The ratio was kept well below the 30% mark during the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government’s tenure. The RBI forecast indicates that the debt-GSDP ratio will touch 38.2% by 2026-27. But it has already crossed that mark in 2022-23,” said Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, releasing the document.

He said fiscal indicators pointed to the failure of the government in improving tax collection, according to the white paper. During the past five years, the government failed in collecting nearly ₹70,000 crore in taxes. Amnesty schemes had fallen through and tax evasion was up.

The findings vindicated the projections made in a white paper published by the UDF in 2020, Mr. Satheesan said. ‘‘At the time, we had warned that extra-budgetary instruments such as KIIFB will ultimately end up as a State liability. It has happened now,’‘ he said.

“We have published this document so that the public is aware of the actual situation,” Indian Union Muslim League general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said.

The white paper recommends urgent streamlining of tax collection, exploring new sources for taxation, and austerity measures to cut down spending to repair the damage on the financial front. It also recommends rationalising KIIFB projects and reducing debt liabilities through proper management.