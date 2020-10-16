Kerala in Golden Chariot’s new avatar

The Golden Chariot luxury train has included destinations in Kerala in its itinerary

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that has given fresh life to Golden Chariot, the luxury train on wheels, has included destinations in Kerala in its itinerary.

Kumarakom and Kochi have found a place in the ‘Jewels of South’ six nights/seven days itinerary in the new avatar of the Golden Chariot. Kerala Tourism has offered properties in Guruvayur, Munnar, Thekkady, and Wayanad, which will come in handy for the IRCTC.

This will be the first trip of the luxury train to Kerala after the IRCTC, the travel, tourism and hospitality arm of the Ministry of Railways, took over marketing and operations in January 2020. The other two thematic tours — ‘Pride of Karnataka’ and ‘Glimpses of Karnataka’ do not touch Kerala.

Newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, smart TVs for wholesome entertainment, renovated rooms and bathrooms, exquisite range of linen, and crockery and cutlery of international brand await guests. CCTV cameras and fire alarm have been added for ensuring more safety.

Experienced chefs have created new menus for foreign and domestic guests. In addition to spa therapies on board, fitness enthusiasts can look towards modern workout machines.

In view of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic and international flights yet to resume, focus is on domestic tourists. “The IRCTC has launched a host of special offers for domestic tourists in line with the Union Government’s effort to promote domestic tourism,” says Ratheesh Chandran R., Joint General Manager, Tourism, IRCTC, Ernakulam.

Guests can travel two nights/ three days on any of the six nights/seven days journey for ₹59,999 plus GST per person on twin-sharing basis for journeys between January 2021 and March 2021. Pay for one and companion travel at 50% is another offer for domestic tourists.

He says an online booking discount offer of 35% on the published tariff has also been launched. The package includes on-board meals, house wines, guided excursions in AC buses, free monument entry, and meals at outside venues.

The train features 11 guest carriages, 104 pax capacity, two dining restaurants that can seat 36 in each, bar, spa, business centre, and a mini-gym. Each guest carriage houses four guestrooms and has en suite bathrooms with round-the-clock hot and cold water supply.