Kerala IMA opposes ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’

The State unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has protested against the National Medical Commission (NMC) move to replace the Hippocratic oath during the white coat ceremony of medical professionals ahead of the beginning of their clinical practice with ‘Maharshi Charak Shapath’.

In a release on Sunday, IMA State president Samuel Koshy and secretary Joseph Benevan said on Sunday that such oaths should have a modern outlook and universal approach and be above race, colour, gender and caste perspectives.

They should be subject to constant criticism and corrective measures of modern science. Something that obstructs women’s freedom and encourages superstition is not suitable for our age, they said. The proposed ‘shapath’ could isolate us from the global collective of modern medicine and move us backward. The IMA functionaries urged the NMC authorities to revoke the proposal.