Kerala ignored Union’s suggestion that States can hold caste census

The State government, which expressed its inability in the Supreme Court to conduct a socio-economic caste census (SECC) on the ground that the Union had not shared the data of the 2011 exercise, has turned a blind eye to the Union government suggestion that State governments can conduct any census for their own requirements.

The government took the position in a counter affidavit filed before the apex court on Monday on a contempt of court petition filed by the Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust.

In its counter-affidavit, the State government chose to remain silent on the fact that the Supreme Court had earlier banned the release of the 2011 conducted by the Union government data to any agency.

Incidentally, the Union Ministry had informed the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes on May 25, 2023 that the States need not wait for the Union government to do the census and they could conduct the census. On its part, the 540th meeting of the commission held on June 14, 2023 recorded the position of the Union government and forwarded a letter of the Union government to the State government for consideration.

The State government’s reluctance for SECC has not gone down well with organisations such as the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam and the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha that had been vociferously campaigning for the survey. The Nair Service Society had earlier taken a position against the census.

Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the Yogam, demanded that political parties include the suggestion for an SECC in their poll manifesto and carry out the exercise.

Punnala Sreekumar, secretary of sabha, said the organisation would organise agitations against the government stance in the Supreme Court. After Karnataka and Bihar, Telangana is all set to conduct the census. The Kerala government, which vouches for social justice, should correct its stand, Mr. Sreekumar demanded.