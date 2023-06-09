ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala identifies 13 locations for pumped storage projects

June 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Govt. intends to develop them in a joint venture with THDCL India Ltd.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala is looking at pumped storage projects (PSP) in a big way to boost the State’s hydropower potential and meet the rising power demand.

Thirteen potential locations have been identified for PSPs in the State and the government is hoping to develop them in a joint venture with THDCL India Ltd (formerly Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd), K. R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary (Power), said on Friday.

These projects are envisaged as part of existing hydroelectric projects and reservoirs of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and do not entail new reservoirs. The pre-feasibility reports for two of the locations — Idukki reservoir and Pallivasal — are ready, a KSEB official said.

The KSEB had identified the locations and the 13 locations reportedly have a combined potential of about 6,500 MW.

How it works

A method of storing potential energy, PSPs have two interconnected reservoirs at different elevations. When power demand is low, surplus energy is used to pump water to the upper reservoir from the lower one. In times of higher demand, the water is released downhill to generate electricity.

Large-scale storage, operational simplicity, low maintenance and efficient use of hydropower potential make PSPs attractive. In April this year, the Union Ministry of Power had issued guideline to promote the development of PSPs.

The State government has already announced plans for a joint venture with THDCL India Ltd. for developing the hydro potential of the State.

