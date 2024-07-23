GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala human rights panel orders immediate payment of honorarium to pre-primary teacher at Vennikkulam school

Published - July 23, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered the immediate payment of pending honorarium to a pre-primary teacher at the Vennikkulam Government J.B. School since June 2013.

Commission member V.K. Beena Kumari gave the directive to the General Education Director who had been asked to update the commission on the action taken.

The pre-primary section was started at the Vennikkulam school in June 2010. The report of the director said that the predecessor to the petitioner C.R. Ashwathy was not paid honorarium.

The petitioner continues to serve at the school. The report further claimed that one of the courses done by the petitioner had no recognition, and that she was not eligible for honorarium.

The Kolancherry sub district education officer informed the commission that a parent-teacher association meeting held on May 13, 2013 had decided to appoint the petitioner. However, the report admitted that while the teacher was not being paid honorarium, an ayah being engaged at the same level was being paid.

The commission observed that the petitioner could not be denied honorarium on the grounds that her predecessor was also not paid. She was appointed on the basis of her qualifications and after interview. Pointing out that she did not have the educational qualifications later on could not be accepted.

