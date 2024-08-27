Kerala human rights panel lacks jurisdiction to direct coop. banks to pay gratuity interest: HC

The Kerala High Court has held that the State Human Rights Commission has no jurisdiction to direct cooperative society banks to pay interest on gratuity to employees.

The court passed the order recently while allowing a writ petition filed by Mundiappally Service Cooperative Bank, Thiruvalla, challenging the order of the commission directing it to pay interest on the belated payment of gratuity. According to the petitioner, the service conditions of an employee of cooperative bank are governed by the provisions of the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act and rules. Moreover, the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 provided a mechanism for claiming gratuity or raising grievance, if any, apart from the provisions of the the Kerala Payment of Gratuity Rules, 1973.

The court said that the commission would have only limited jurisdiction in so far as service conditions of employees are concerned. The powers of the commission were only recommendatory in nature. It lacked powers to adjudicate disputes. It had clearly overstepped its jurisdiction in assuming that the claim of an employee was maintainable before it.

