Kerala human rights panel condemns brutal beating of Madrasa student in Kannur

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has expressed grave concern over a complaint alleging the brutal beating of a madrasa student at Kinavakkal near Koothuparamba in Kannur. The commission have termed the incident a serious violation of human rights, emphasising the need for stringent legal action.

In a recent order, the commission, directed the Kannur Rural district police chief to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The police have been instructed to submit their report within a week. The case is scheduled to be heard in Kannur on September 25.

The victim, a student from Vizhinjam who had come to study religion at the madrasa, reported that he was subjected to severe physical abuse by a teacher after complaining about corporal punishment. According to the student, he was even burned with an iron rod. Eventually, he managed to escape from the madrasa. The student, who arrived at madrasa last May, is currently receiving medical treatment at Vizhinjam hospital.

It has been noted that the student is an orphan and has alleged being confined to a room against his will. The Vizhinjam police have registered a case in response to the complaint.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with authorities and human rights advocates calling for swift justice and ensuring the safety of students in educational institutions.

