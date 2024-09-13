GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala human rights panel condemns brutal beating of Madrasa student in Kannur

Published - September 13, 2024 11:38 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has expressed grave concern over a complaint alleging the brutal beating of a madrasa student at Kinavakkal near Koothuparamba in Kannur. The commission have termed the incident a serious violation of human rights, emphasising the need for stringent legal action.

In a recent order, the commission, directed the Kannur Rural district police chief to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The police have been instructed to submit their report within a week. The case is scheduled to be heard in Kannur on September 25.

The victim, a student from Vizhinjam who had come to study religion at the madrasa, reported that he was subjected to severe physical abuse by a teacher after complaining about corporal punishment. According to the student, he was even burned with an iron rod. Eventually, he managed to escape from the madrasa. The student, who arrived at madrasa last May, is currently receiving medical treatment at Vizhinjam hospital.

It has been noted that the student is an orphan and has alleged being confined to a room against his will. The Vizhinjam police have registered a case in response to the complaint.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with authorities and human rights advocates calling for swift justice and ensuring the safety of students in educational institutions.

Published - September 13, 2024 11:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.