Kerala Housing board employees complain of neglect, launch hunger strike

December 24, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 200 employees of the Kerala State Housing Board who had complained of neglect by the State government launched an indefinite protest recently demanding release of funds to meet its immediate requirements, among other things. The employees launched their indefinite relay hunger strike on December 22.

Unlike other public sector undertakings, the housing board is not asking for a grant from the government. Instead, it has dues pending with the government to the tune of more than ₹240 crore which, if released, can breath a new life into the board by equipping it with capabilities for undertaking new works, said a veteran employee of the board.

Besides, the board has no dues with any entities now but has the capability to carry out crucial work to meet the housing requirements in the State. Most of these housing works are now being carried out by the local self-government bodies and other entities, he added.

V. K. Anilkumar, general secretary of the Kerala Housing Board Employees’ Federation, said that even as the employees are on protest, they are trying to meet Revenue Minister P. Rajan who also holds the Housing portfolio.

S. Jayakumar, general secretary of the Kerala Housing Board, said that petitions had been submitted to both the Revenue Minister and the Chief Minister regarding the present status of the housing board. He pointed out that there had also been a proposal to redeploy the employees of the board in other departments, though no action has been taken on it yet.

The board has around 200 employees and around 800 retirees, who need to be paid their pension. Together with establishment costs, the board requires around ₹4.5 crore a month keep its head above water.

Besides the cash owed by the government, the board has assets to the tune of around ₹8,000 crore, said Mr. Jayakumar, adding that these assets are mostly in land holdings.

The demand of the employees is that the government should provide a means to go forward for the board. Or, they demand that, the government carry out the redeployment of the employees according to a report by the State Chief Secretary.

The board employees feel that the government should also, considering its assets, release enough funds to meet the payments to the pensioners. The government has expressed its opinion that the board’s relevance has been lost, and under these circumstances, the redeployment of the employees would be a way out of the dilemma, feel the employees’ unions.

The employees seek a way to open further negotiations with the government on the board’s future.