Kerala hospitals to screen non-COVID-19 wards

Thiruvananthapuram

28 July 2020 22:50 IST

Any visitor or patient could have virus, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; Karnataka, Telangana, A.P. add over 15,000 cases in a day

After a gap of two days, Kerala slipped back to the 1,000-plus cases a day pattern registering 1,167 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

Over 81% of new cases – 949 – were locally acquired infections. Source of infection could not be ascertained in 55 cases.

The cumulative cases touched 20,896, of which the current number under treatment in hospitals was 10,093.

Advertising

Advertising

Four deaths were reported on Tuesday, one each from Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, taking the toll to 67.

COVID-19 was taking a toll on all major hospitals, turning many institutions into disease transmission hubs. So far, over 500 health care workers tested positive, sending the workforce in many institutions into quarantine. On Tuesday, 33 of them were affected.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked hospitals to take precautions in non-COVID sections. When community transmission was intense, any patient or person coming to a hospital should be treated as a potential carrier.

Mr. Vijayan said disease transmission in Thiruvananthapuram showed one in every 18 tests to be positive. The State’s average was one in 36 tests. All 212 out of the 222 cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram were locally acquired infections. The district currently had 2,936 patients in hospitals, about 29 % of the total active State cases. The State tested 19,140 samples in 24 hours and quarantined over 1.5 lakh persons, 9,818 with mild symptoms in hospitals.

A day after passing one-lakh COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh again reported 7,948 fresh cases and 58 deaths on Tuesday. The overall tally rose to 1,10,297 and the death toll to 1,148. There were 56,527 active cases, the Health Department said.

The State tested 62,979 samples in a day and the positivity rate of 17.49 lakh tests was 6.20%.

Guntur’s death toll crossed 100 with 11 new deaths. Kurnool reported 10 deaths, and Visakhapatnam nine.

Availability position of beds for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals was made available by Telangana’s Health Department on Tuesday, along with containment zones in Greater Hyderabad.

COVID-19 cases were put at 57,142 as 1,610 more tested positive as of Monday. A total of 15,839 samples were tested in a day. The new cases included 531 from GHMC, 172 from Rangareddy, 152 from Warangal Urban and 113 from Medchal Malkajgiri. There were 13,753 active cases and 480 had died. There were 8,479 people under home or institutional isolation.

With 102 deaths reported on Tuesday, Karnataka’s death toll touched 2,055, and

the State added 5,536 new cases. The total was 1,07,001. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,898 cases and 40 deaths.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)