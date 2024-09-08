Kerala hopes to speak in one voice against Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Kerala may speak in one voice against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act as the State government has initiated deliberations with various stakeholders to evolve a consensus on the sensitive issue. The State government will consolidate the views of the stakeholders and present a consensual view to the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the amendments.

A meeting of all the MPs, MLAs who are members of the Waqf Board, Muslim clerics, community organisations and prominent citizens associated with the activities of Waqf properties in Kerala will be held in Kochi on September 10 to discuss the issue. The panel had asked the State government to submit its views before September 14.

“The State government wishes to listen to the community voices regarding the proposed amendments rather than taking a unilateral stance on the issue. The views of all the stakeholders would be taken into account on the various aspects of the amendments while formulating the response of the State government,” said V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage.

“We have invited all the MPs of the State to the meeting as they will be part of the discussions in Parliament on the issue. The meeting will discuss the position the State government has to adopt on various provisions of the proposed amendments,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Waqf Board has already submitted its views to the parliamentary panel. The representatives of the Board are expected to make a presentation at the meeting.

The meeting will give the participants a perspective on the proposed amendments and sensitise the stakeholders on how the amendments will infringe upon the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the religious denominations, said M. K. Sakeer, chairperson of the Kerala Waqf Board.

Many provisions of the Bill infringe upon the rights conferred on religious denominations by Article 26 to manage their religious affairs, including establishing and maintaining religious and charitable institutions besides sabotaging the very foundation of their religious faith and beliefs, he said.

