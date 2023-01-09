Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu, wife, four others injured in road accident

January 09, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

Six people including Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu and his wife and Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self Government department) Sarada G. Muraleedharan sustained injuries in a road accident at Kottankulangara near Kayamkulam in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the official vehicle of the Home secretary collided with a truck on National Highway 66. The injured were admitted to a hospital at Parumala in Pathanamthitta district. Hospital authorities said they were in stable condition. The couple’s son Sabari, driver Abhilash and family friends — Pranav and Saurav — were also injured in the accident.

Mr. Venu and others were heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi when they met with the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT