ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu, wife, four others injured in road accident

January 09, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

Additional Chief Secretary Sarada G. Muraleedharan also sustained injuries; hospital authorities said they were in stable condition

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu and his wife and Additional Chief Secretary Sarada G. Muraleedharan were injured in a road accident on January 9. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six people including Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu and his wife and Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self Government department) Sarada G. Muraleedharan sustained injuries in a road accident at Kottankulangara near Kayamkulam in the early hours of Monday.

Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu and his wife were heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi when they met with the accident. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

According to the police, the official vehicle of the Home secretary collided with a truck on National Highway 66. The injured were admitted to a hospital at Parumala in Pathanamthitta district. Hospital authorities said they were in stable condition. The couple’s son Sabari, driver Abhilash and family friends — Pranav and Saurav — were also injured in the accident.

Mr. Venu and others were heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi when they met with the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US