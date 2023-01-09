HamberMenu
Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu, wife, five others injured in road accident

Additional Chief Secretary Sarada G. Muraleedharan also sustained injuries; hospital authorities said they were in stable condition

January 09, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu and his wife were heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi when they met with the accident. File

Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu and his wife were heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi when they met with the accident. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Seven people including Kerala Home Secretary V. Venu and his wife and Additional Chief Secretary (Local Self Government department) Sarada G. Muraleedharan sustained injuries in a road accident at Kottankulangara near Kayamkulam in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the official vehicle of the Home secretary collided with a truck on National Highway 66. The injured were admitted to a hospital at Parumala in Pathanamthitta district. Hospital authorities said they were in stable condition. The couple’s son Sabari, driver Abhilash and family friends — Pranav and Saurav — were also injured in the accident.

Mr. Venu and others were heading to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi when they met with the accident.

