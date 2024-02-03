Kerala holds talks with Telangana to import rice, chilli

February 03, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Friday held talks with his Telangana counterpart N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad to discuss the feasibility of importing rice and chilli to Kerala at low prices.

While the Government of Telangana expressed willingness to cater to Kerala’s requirement, the modalities regarding the agreement, including the price, will be decided through discussions between Supplyco officials and the Telangana Food and Civil department, according to an official release.

