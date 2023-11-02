ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala History Congress opposes move to rename India as ‘Bharat’ in textbooks

November 02, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala History Congress (KHC) has opposed the recommendation of the high-level committee set up by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to replace the country’s name, India, with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks.

It said the name, India, reflected the freedom earned by people through its historic nationalist movement. The name was widely accepted as it encompassed the ideals of secularism and democracy, according to a release issued by the KHC.

The KHC alleged that the attempt by the NCERT was anti-Constitutional and out of its mandate. It was part of efforts by the right-wing forces to tweak history according to their wishes, it said.

