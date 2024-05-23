GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Higher Education Minister Bindu accuses Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of trying to saffronise higher education sector

Published - May 23, 2024 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Upping the ante against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has accused him of attempting to “saffronise” the higher education sector in the State.

Dr. Bindu also charged Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities, with sabotaging reforms that were being implemented by the State government in the sector.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Kerala High Court order quashing the Governor’s nominations to the Kerala University Senate, she claimed his nominees lacked any outstanding academic credentials.

“Neither do the students possess academic excellence nor could be deemed meritorious in arts, culture, sports or any such avenue. They were chosen merely because they are members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad,” Dr. Bindu told mediapersons here on Thursday.

The Minister claimed various court judgments, including the recent one, have proven that the Governor’s interventions were not in the right direction. The verdicts have vindicated the government’s positions on such issues.

Referring to the universities’ refusal to nominate members of search committees meant to appoint Vice-Chancellors, Dr. Bindu blamed the Governor for the predicament caused by the delay in signing Bills passed by the Kerala Assembly, including that to supplant the Governor as the Chancellor.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan maintained a studied silence on the issue. Expressing his inability to discuss court verdicts with the media or in public, he said: “these are certain institutions which have some sanctity and I request you to respect that.”

