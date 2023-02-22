HamberMenu
Create adequate permanent posts of faculty members in law colleges, Kerala HC directs govt.

February 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take appropriate decisions within four months on creating permanent posts of faculty members in government law colleges and make appointments to the posts at least from the 2023-24 academic year. Justice Shaji P. Chali passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Arun P. Wilson and three other students seeking a directive to the State government to fill the vacancies of permanent faculty members in government law colleges immediately. According to them, as per the Bar Council of India Rules of Legal Education, 2008, the university shall ensure that the core faculty members for each course should at least be in the 1:40 ratio, so that the students do not suffer. The Higher Education Secretary in an affidavit said that though the Higher Education department had forwarded the proposal seeking sanction for creating posts of faculty members to the Finance department, it has not granted approval for it. The court observed that the State government was duty bound to take adequate steps immediately to create posts and make permanent appointments in the government law colleges in the State.

