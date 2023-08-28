Kerala High Court upholds sentence awarded to former cooperative bank secretary

August 28, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has confirmed a two-year imprisonment and fine of ₹2 lakh awarded by the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court to P. Sasikumar, former secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Service Cooperative Bank, for misappropriating the deposits of the bank.

The prosecution case was that while working as secretary of the bank during 1994-1998, Sasikumar, along with another accused, a clerk who is dead now, had misappropriated ₹7,88,000 by forging the signature of the deposit holders. The misappropriation was unearthed during audit by the internal auditor of the bank.

The court observed that the prosecution evidence would clearly prove that the accused was entrusted with the money or dominion over the funds of the bank and he misused his official position as public servant, misappropriating the amount entrusted with him. It has also come out in evidence that he has committed forgery in the documents of the bank and used the same as genuine documents. Therefore, the prosecution succeeded in proving the case.

