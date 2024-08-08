GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court upholds election of UDF candidate from Perinthalmanna constituency

Published - August 08, 2024 11:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday upheld the election of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram to the Assembly from the Perinthalmanna constituency in Malappuram district.

The court issued the verdict dismissing a petition filed by LDF-backed candidate K.P.M. Mustafa challenging the election. The UDF candidate won the election by a margin of 38 votes.

The petitioner contended that 348 postal ballots of absentee voters in the category of senior citizens (AVSC), absentee voters under the PWD category (AVPD), and absentee voters under the COVID-19 category (AVCO) were improperly rejected. It had affected the result of the election. The petitioner would have got not less than 300 votes had the postal ballots not been improperly rejected. The petitioner sought to declare the election as null and void.

