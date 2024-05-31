Kerala High Court upholds election of LDF legislator Vazhoor Soman in 2021 elections

The Kerala High Court on May 31 upheld the election of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Vazhoor Soman who had won by a margin of 1,835 votes from Peerumade Assembly constituency in 2021 Kerala Assembly elections.

Congress candidate Syriac Thomas, whom Mr. Soman had defeated, challenged his election citing a few non-filled columns in his affidavit.

Justice Mary Joseph issued the order while dismissing the petition filed by Mr. Thomas seeking to declare the election null and void.

Mr. Thomas contended that the returning officer “improperly” accepted Mr Soman’s nomination, although he had not filled many columns, including those related to bank accounts in the poll affidavit, and that the acceptance of the nomination was illegal.

Mr. Soman said all relevant details were subsequently submitted after informing the returning officer.

The court rejected the arguments of the Congress candidate and said the the final judgment will be pronounced on June 5.