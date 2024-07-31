GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court to start livestreaming of Full Bench proceedings from August 1

Published - July 31, 2024 10:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court is all set to embark on a groundbreaking initiative by livestreaming its Full Bench proceedings using an application developed in-house from August 1.

Unlike many other courts in the country that rely on external platforms like YouTube or other media services for livestreaming, the High Court has developed a proprietary solution tailored to livestream its proceedings. The pioneering decision will enhance transparency and accessibility within the judiciary by utilising the cutting-edge technology to better serve the public, according to High Court sources.

The livestreaming of proceedings of the Full Bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen and Justice S. Manu will be available on https://live.keralacourts.in/.

judiciary (system of justice) / Kerala / court administration

