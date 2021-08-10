Kerala

Kerala High Court to consider petition challenging government order that makes vaccine certificate must to enter shops

The Kerala high Court postponed the case considering the arguments of the government pleader that he needed more time for filing his response.   | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court will consider on Wednesday a petition challenging the government order that made COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for entering shops and other establishments.

Poly Vadakkan, the petitioner, submitted that hospital authorities had refused to provide him a test dose of the vaccine to ascertain whether he was allergic to it. The government order was issued on August 4.

The court postponed the case considering the arguments of the government pleader that he needed more time for filing his response.


Aug 10, 2021

