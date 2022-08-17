Kerala High Court tells government to form guidelines on e-vehicle charging points in apartments

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 17, 2022 19:10 IST

The Kerala High Court has directed the government to take steps to formulate regulations and guidelines for providing charging points for electric vehicles in apartment complexes.

Justice V.G. Arun passed the order on a writ petition filed by two owners of an apartment complex in Kochi against the action of the owners’ association in restricting them from drawing electrical lines from their individual meter board to their car parking areas.

The court said it was for the government to formulate regulations and guidelines in the matter. Necessary steps in this regard shall be taken at the earliest, it added.

