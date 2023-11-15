ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court stays Transport Commissioner order on installation of surveillance cameras in private buses

November 15, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by the secretary of Kerala Bus Transport Association, challenging the order of Transport Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court building | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court on November 15, 2023 stayed the Transport Commissioner’s order mandating all private buses to install surveillance cameras from November 1.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by K.A Najeeb, secretary, Kerala Bus Transport Association, challenging the order of the Transport Commissioner.

The Transport Commissioner while issuing the order had also directed all the transport officers to ensure that all the private buses were fitted with cameras when they were produced for renewing fitness certificates. The order has stipulated that the cameras should be installed in such a manner that the front and rear sides and inside were visible through them.

The petitioner contended that the Central government had been vested with the power to frame rules relating to the in-built safety equipment. The State government had no power or jurisdiction to insist on surveillance camera installation by private buses. The State government was trying to transgress on the power of the Centre by issuing such orders. Therefore, the order of the Transport Commissioner was without any legal authority, the petitioner argued.

