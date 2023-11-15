HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court stays Transport Commissioner order on installation of surveillance cameras in private buses

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by the secretary of Kerala Bus Transport Association, challenging the order of Transport Commissioner

November 15, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala High Court building

The Kerala High Court building | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court on November 15, 2023 stayed the Transport Commissioner’s order mandating all private buses to install surveillance cameras from November 1.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by K.A Najeeb, secretary, Kerala Bus Transport Association, challenging the order of the Transport Commissioner.

The Transport Commissioner while issuing the order had also directed all the transport officers to ensure that all the private buses were fitted with cameras when they were produced for renewing fitness certificates. The order has stipulated that the cameras should be installed in such a manner that the front and rear sides and inside were visible through them.

The petitioner contended that the Central government had been vested with the power to frame rules relating to the in-built safety equipment. The State government had no power or jurisdiction to insist on surveillance camera installation by private buses. The State government was trying to transgress on the power of the Centre by issuing such orders. Therefore, the order of the Transport Commissioner was without any legal authority, the petitioner argued.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.