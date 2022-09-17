Kerala High Court stays transfer of judge

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 17, 2022 09:11 IST

Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court has stayed the transfer of Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Krishnakumar as presiding officer of the Kollam Labour Court.

He was transferred after his controversial observations about the dressing of the survivor in a sexual harassment case against writer Civic Chandran.

Mr. Krishnakumar had filed an appeal against an order of a Single Bench of the High Court that dismissed his petition challenging the transfer.

He contended that his transfer, as presiding officer of the Kollam Labour Court, was against transfer norms applicable to judicial officers under the Kerala State Higher Judicial Service, especially since he was to retire from service in May 2023. He further added that his appointment as presiding officer of the Labour Court was a deputation post and his prior willingness ought to have been obtained.

