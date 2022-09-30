Kerala

Kerala High Court stays proceedings against actor Sreenath Bhasi

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed further proceedings in the crime registered by the police against actor Sreenath Bhasi on the charge of verbally abusing a woman anchor of a YouTube channel, in view of the settlement reached in this regard between the actor and the woman.

Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on a petition filed by Sreenath Bhasi seeking to quash the FIR registered by the Maradu police in the light of the settlement. The actor had also attached with his petition an affidavit sworn by the woman which said that she had no further complaints and did not want to proceed with the case.


