Kerala High Court stays nomination of two students to Kerala University senate by Chancellor

December 12, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two weeks the nomination of two students in the category of students of outstanding merit in Humanities and Science as members of the senate of the University of Kerala made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university.

Justice T.R. Ravi passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by Arunima Ashok and another student challenging the nomination of Abhishek D. Nair, third-semester student of History, B.T.M. N.S.S. College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Dhruvin S.L., fifth-semester student, Bachelor of Computer Application, Christ Nagar College, Thiruvananthapuram, as student members of the senate.

First-rank holders

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the petitioners Elvin Peter P.J. submitted that the university had submitted a list of four students to the Chancellor. Ignoring the two names given by the university in the category of Humanities and Science, the Chancellor had nominated Abhishek D. Nair and Dhruvin as senate members. The university had prepared the list after collecting the names of students who had secured first rank in the category of subjects from the Controller of Examinations. He contended that only those students who had proven their credentials in the university level in a final examination could be treated as an outstanding student. The action of the Chancellor fell foul of the statutory provisions of the University Act. Therefore, the nomination of these two students made by the Chancellor to the senate was illegal and arbitrary, he contended.