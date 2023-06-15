HamberMenu
Kerala High Court stays case against actor Unni Mukundan

June 15, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed all further proceedings in a criminal case registered against actor Unni Mukundan for outraging the modesty of a woman script writer. Justice K. Babu passed the stay order on a petition filed by the actor seeking to quash the case. When the petition was taken up for hearing, the counsel for the actor submitted that the case had been settled. The allegation by the woman was that the actor had tried to molest her when she went to the actor’s residence at Edappally, Kochi, to discuss a screenplay.

