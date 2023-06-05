Kerala High Court sets aside case against activist Rehana Fathima

June 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Court says depiction of naked body of a woman cannot be termed as obscene. It also says morality and criminality are not coextensive

Observing that depiction of the naked body of a woman cannot per se be termed as obscene, indecent or sexually explicit, the Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the criminal case initiated against Rehana Fathima, an activist, for posting on social media a video showing her minor son and daughter doing a painting on her semi-nude torso under the hashtag ‘Body Art and Politics.’

Allowing a petition filed by the activist, Justice Kauser Edappagath observed “Nudity should not be tied to sex. The mere sight of the naked upper body of the woman should not be deemed to be sexual by default. So also, the depiction of the naked body of a woman cannot per se be termed to be obscene, indecent or sexually explicit. The same can be determined to be so only in context. The context here shows that the said depiction is one of political expression of the petitioner and artistic expression of the children.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The court added: ”There is absolutely no reason to believe that an ordinary man viewing the video would become depraved, debased and encouraged to lasciviousness. In the strict sense, the petitioner did not show her bare chest, as the body paint covered her breast. It can never arouse any sexually explicit feeling in the mind of a prudent man.”

The court further observed that painting on the upper body of a mother by her own children as an art project cannot be characterised as a real or simulated sexual act, nor could it be said that the same was done for the purpose of sexual gratification or with sexual intent.

The court said that an expression of an opinion, with no overtones of obscenity or vulgarity, should not be a cause of action for criminal action. Morality and criminality are not coextensive. What is considered as morally wrong is not necessarily legally wrong. Society’s morality and some people’s sentiments cannot be the reason for instituting a crime and prosecuting a person.

No prima facie case

The court also pointed out that the final report filed in the case does not support or even draw a prima facie case for any of the statutory offences as alleged. The children are exposed to prosecution against their own mother, contrary to their wishes. No doubt, the prosecution of the petitioner will have an adverse effect on the children. Hence, in the best interest of the victims also, the prosecution cannot be allowed to be continued, the court observed.

The case has been registered against the activist under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) Section 67B (a),(b), (c) of the Information Technology Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (JJ Act).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.