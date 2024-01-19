GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala High Court seeks responses of govt., medical services corporation on plea by pharma company on payment delay

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited seeks directive to clear ₹9.5 crore towards price of medicines supplied to Karunya pharmacies

January 19, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the responses of the State government and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation to a plea by a pharmaceutical company for a directive to make payment of the outstanding amount of ₹9.5 crore towards the price of medicines supplied to Karunya pharmacies.

The petition was filed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. According to the company, it had started supplying medicines to the corporation with a credit facility of 30 days. Though the period of agreement ended on October 31, 2022, the petitioner continued to supply medicines based on Letter of Intent ( LoI), which specifically assured payment within 45 days of supply. However, the payments were delayed up to 5-6 months. Since patients dependent on the medicines supplied by the petitioners required the medicines on a regular basis, it had become the moral responsibility of the petitioner to continue uninterrupted supply to the Karunya community pharmacies. When the Kerala Medical Services Corporation was selling the medicines supplied by the petitioner through the Karunya pharmacies on cash, there was no reason or justification for delaying the payment to the petitioner for long periods of 3-6 months. The delay is causing the petitioner financial loss.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.