Kerala High Court seeks report from State government on steps to provide police protection at Vizhinjam port site

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court has sought a report from the State government on the steps taken to provide police protection to the Vizhinjam International Transshipment Container Terminal project site.

The court had earlier asked the State government to ensure law and order in the area and clear all obstructions on the road to the project site.

The orders were issued by the court on a contempt petition moved by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited against the State government and the leaders of fishermen, who are on a warpath. Fishermen under the auspice of the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese of the Catholic Church (Latin rite) had been protesting against the project stating that the port work had aggravated coastal erosion. They have demanded a scientific study, after stopping the construction, to assess the impact of the port work on the shoreline. The protesters had also been demanding a comprehensive rehabilitation package, assured minimum wages when they could not venture out into the sea and subsidised fuel for their vessels.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the fishermen intensified their agitation by blocking the roads in Thiruvananthapuram, including the main roads leading to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, which had thrown life out of gear for hours.

The company had argued before the court that the agitation had caused heavy loss to it and the contractor. The court has posted the case for October 26.