Kerala High Court seeks government view on Dileep’s discharge plea

The Kerala High Court has sought the views of the State government in a discharge petition moved by actor Dileep in the female actor molestation case. The trial in the case is set to begin on Thursday. The actor contended that the trial court had arraigned him as an accused in the case and the trial was scheduled to begin shortly.

Also, the court had planned to begin the trial in a separate case filed by him against the other accused in the case. His case was that they had tried to extort money from him. The CBI court’s decision to begin trial in two cases simultaneously was illegal, he contented.

The prosecution strongly opposed the petition and contended that the High Court cannot consider the petition to discharge the actor from the case as a similar petition was pending before the Supreme Court. The court will consider the case on Wednesday.