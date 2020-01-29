Kerala High Court seeks government view on Dileep’s discharge plea

The Kerala High Court has sought the views of the State government in a discharge petition moved by actor Dileep in the female actor molestation case. The trial in the case is set to begin on Thursday. The actor contended that the trial court had arraigned him as an accused in the case and the trial was scheduled to begin shortly.
Also, the court had planned to begin the trial in a separate case filed by him against the other accused in the case. His case was that they had tried to extort money from him. The CBI court’s decision to begin trial in two cases simultaneously was illegal, he contented.
The prosecution strongly opposed the petition and contended that the High Court cannot consider the petition to discharge the actor from the case as a similar petition was pending before the Supreme Court. The court will consider the case on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.