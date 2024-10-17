Kerala High Court seeks detailed report on medical care for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod

The Kerala High Court has directed the Kasaragod District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to submit a detailed report on the medical and palliative care facilities available for endosulfan victims in the district. In its recent interim order, the court directed that the report be filed within a month.

This directive follows a negligence petition filed in the Supreme Court in 2021, alleging the State’s failure to implement a 2017 judgment of the apex court mandating adequate treatment facilities for endosulfan victims in Kasaragod. The High Court took charge of the case in May 2023 and is now assessing the State’s efforts to provide care for those affected.

State govt.’s claims

The State government claims to have complied with the Supreme Court’s directives by compensating the victims and offering medical support. In an affidavit, the government stated that it provides free treatment at empaneled hospitals and medication through the Health department, along with home-based palliative care, physiotherapy, and nursing support via the National Health Mission (NHM). It also reported that 11 panchayats in the district have vehicles and ambulances available to transport patients to primary health centres, taluk hospitals, district hospitals, and general hospitals.

Collective’s challenge

However, the Confederation of Endosulfan Victim’s Rights Collective has challenged these claims. In an interim petition, the collective raised concerns about the sufficiency of the healthcare services provided to the victims, highlighting that outpatient services in the medical college hospital’s neurology, general medicine, and pediatrics departments are limited.

K.K. Ashokan, secretary of the collective, alleged in the affidavit that the services claimed by the government have ceased due to the non-disbursement of funds by the NHM. He also pointed out that the construction of the medical college hospital in Kasaragod has halted due to funding issues, leaving the facility incomplete.

Victims’ suffering

Mr. Ashokan said the Supreme Court, while examining the writ petitions filed by the victims, had requested various reports, including one from the DLSA, which was duly submitted. He noted that the collective has once again approached the court, demanding a comprehensive report from the DLSA as the promised services remain unavailable, causing continued suffering for the victims.

The High Court will review the situation based on the upcoming report from the DLSA. The case could be closed if the court concludes that the State has taken adequate steps to meet the needs of the endosulfan victims, as directed by the Supreme Court.