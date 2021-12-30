Kerala High Court rules in favour of deducting accident claim sum from compensation given under mediclaim policy

KOCHI

30 December 2021 19:05 IST

The court observes that treating motor accident claim as a “statutory liability” and mediclaim as a “contractual liability” was not justified. There could be no such categorisation.

The Kerala High Court has ruled that if a claim under the mediclaim policy is received for meeting hospital expenses following a road accident, the same can be deducted from the compensation awarded by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MCAT).

The court made the observation on Thursday while disposing of an appeal against a compensation awarded by the MACT, Ernakulam.

Advertising

Advertising

It was contended that the amount received under the mediclaim policy was not liable to be deducted since the amount was paid under a contractual liability. It was submitted that the liability of the insurer of the offending vehicle to pay compensation was statutory, whereas the liability to pay a sum to the insured victim on payment of a premium paid from his own earnings was a contractual liability.

The court observed that treating motor accident claim as a “statutory liability” and mediclaim as a “contractual liability” was not justified. There could be no such categorisation. The compensation in a motor accident was one based on negligent driving giving rise to a tortious liability.