Kerala High Court restrains police from arresting Sunny Leone in cheating case

Anticipatory bail petition was filed by actor and other accused

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the police not to arrest Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and chief executive officer of their production house Sunil Rajani in a cheating case registered against her for failing to turn up at an event.

Justice Ashok Menon, while considering the anticipatory bail petition of the actor and others, ordered that they should not be arrested till notice of their appearance under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure is issued to them.

The court also issued notice to complainant Shiyas Kunhumuhammed of Perumbavoor, the coordinator of the shows.

The complainant alleged that the actor had entered into a contract with him for performing at stage shows in Kerala and abroad and had received ₹39 lakh. Ms. Leone and others had committed a breach of contract by not appearing for the shows and failed to return the money. Mr. Weber and Mr. Rajani have been arraigned as accused in the complaint.

The petitioners said Mr. Shiyas was trying to get them arrested. It was the complainant who had tried to exploit and cheat the petitioners by compelling them to participate in shows proposed by him without making any payments to them as per the agreement. They added the crime branch had no power to investigate the case as the dispute was of a civil nature.