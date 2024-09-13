GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court reserves order on actor Siddique’s anticipatory bail plea

Published - September 13, 2024 12:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its order on an anticipatory bail petition moved by actor Siddique in a rape case registered on a complaint by a female actor.

In his petition, he said the complaint was part of a deliberate and calculated effort to implicate him falsely in the case. The allegations are vague. The complainant could not state even the most basic detail regarding the date of the alleged incident. He claimed that the woman actor had been harassing him and making false accusations against him since 2019.

