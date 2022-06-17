Kerala

Kerala High Court reserves its order on Vijay Babu’s bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by actor-producer Vijay Babu who is accused in a rape case filed by an actor. The court also extended its interim directive not to arrest the actor till the disposal of the bail petition.


