Kerala High Court rejects plea for CBI probe in Vandana Das murder case

Court refuses to entertain plea as it felt the petitioners could not bring forth any reasons to doubt the integrity or credibility of the police investigation

February 06, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vandana Das 

Vandana Das  | Photo Credit: PTI

A plea for handing over the investigation into the death of Dr. Vandana Das to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was dismissed by the Kerala High Court on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).

The parents of Vandana Das had moved the High Court for transferring the probe to the Central investigation agency.

The court refused to entertain the plea as it felt that the petitioners could not bring forth any reasons to doubt the integrity or credibility of the police investigation.

The court also dismissed the bail plea of the accused.

The young woman had succumbed to the injuries on May 10, 2023 following an attack by Sandeep whom the police had brought to the Kottarakara taluk hospital for treatment.

The parents had moved the High Court seeking a CBI probe by stating that the police investigation was ineffective. The State had opposed the plea and contended that the police were carrying out an effective investigation in the case.

The details of the court findings will be known when the judgment is released to the public domain.

