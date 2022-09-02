Kerala High Court refuses to stay proceedings in Assembly ruckus case against Education Minister and others

Court refuses pleas seeking exemption from appearing in person

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 02, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay further proceedings in the Assembly ruckus case pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvanathapuram, against Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and three other former LDF MLAs.

The court also refused their pleas seeking to exempt them from appearing in person before the magistrate court on September 14.

The court passed the directives on a petition filed by them seeking to quash the order of the magistrate court dismissing their petition for discharging them from the case. The petitioners contended that they were innocent of the allegations. The final report filed by the police in the case was not supported by any legal evidence. It was an outcome of a highly tainted and biased investigation, they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case against the petitioners, including former MLAs K. Ajith, K. Kunhammad and C.K. Sadasivan, was that they had caused destruction of property inside the Assembly while trying to prevent the then Finance Minister late K. M. Mani from presenting the annual Budget on March 13, 2015.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app