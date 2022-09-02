Kerala High Court refuses to stay proceedings in Assembly ruckus case against Education Minister and others

Court refuses pleas seeking exemption from appearing in person

Court refuses pleas seeking exemption from appearing in person

The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to stay further proceedings in the Assembly ruckus case pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvanathapuram, against Education Minister V. Sivankutty, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and three other former LDF MLAs.

The court also refused their pleas seeking to exempt them from appearing in person before the magistrate court on September 14.

The court passed the directives on a petition filed by them seeking to quash the order of the magistrate court dismissing their petition for discharging them from the case. The petitioners contended that they were innocent of the allegations. The final report filed by the police in the case was not supported by any legal evidence. It was an outcome of a highly tainted and biased investigation, they said.

The case against the petitioners, including former MLAs K. Ajith, K. Kunhammad and C.K. Sadasivan, was that they had caused destruction of property inside the Assembly while trying to prevent the then Finance Minister late K. M. Mani from presenting the annual Budget on March 13, 2015.